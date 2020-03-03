Golden State Warriors celebrate Women’s Empowerment Month

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors are bringing back the slogan, ‘We Believe,’ but this time with a new twist. Golden State filled the Chase Center Sunday night with shirts that read, ‘She Believes,’ encouraging fans to support women empowerment.

The team unveiled ‘She Believes’ as the new slogan to rally behind women empowerment in the same way the organization embraced, ‘We Believe.’

The team wore ‘She Believes’ t-shirts as they warmed up on March 1, prior to taking on the Washington Wizards.

Fans are able to purchase the t-shirt at The Warriors Shop at Chase Center in Thrive City.

📍 SC30 range pic.twitter.com/Dyte8YvPaK — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 2, 2020

Through the entire month of March, Golden State will celebrate women and girls in the community though the team’s campaign platform She Believes.

Latest Headlines: