Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson to return Sunday against Cavaliers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Klay Thompson will make his return Sunday when the Warriors host the Cavaliers, taking the floor in an NBA game for the first time since June 13, 2019.

Prior to the official announcement, Coach Steve Kerr wouldn’t say for sure if Thompson was returning.

“Just keep your phone handy. You’ll know soon enough,” Kerr said during a media conference.

Shortly after, Thompson posted on Instagram personally announcing his highly anticipated return.

“Thank you for putting up with that ridiculous charade,” Kerr said in response to the announcement.

The team is thrilled.

“The game needs Klay. He’s one of the best shooters to ever play this game, it’s a beautiful thing,” Juan Toscano-Anderson said reacting to the news.

Thompson is returning to the Warriors lineup after tearing his left ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and his right Achilles in a November 2020 workout.

Thompson will be rejoining a Warriors team that is playing some of the NBA’s best basketball with a current NBA best record of 28-7.

Kerr says he anticipates tomorrow when Klay Thompson returns will be one of the most emotional nights of his basketball career.