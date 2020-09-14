Golden State Warriors welcome back Leandro Barbosa as player-mentor coach

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors are bringing back veteran Leandro Barbosa as a player mentor coach.

The veteran took to Instagram to make his announcement of his NBA retirement and added that he’d be joining the organization.

The Warriors have named Leandro Barbosa Player Mentor Coach as part of Head Coach Steve Kerr's staff. Barbosa spent two seasons with the Warriors, helping the franchise capture its first NBA title in 40 years during his first season with the club in 2014-15. pic.twitter.com/BWMuAL9u3w — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 14, 2020

Barbosa played on the Warriors during the 2014-2015 season and the 2015-2016 season.

“I guess I am ready for a new beginning, a new road, nevertheless I will continue with the good old orange ball. The transition will be quick, as it always has been to me. It is a great joy to announce my return to the Golden State Warriors as a PLAYER MENTOR COACH,” Barbosa wrote.

“I have no doubts I will feel right at home, after all, it was always like that as a player it has been that way ever since.”

The veteran explains how he couldn’t be more motivated and engaged.

“I know that I will be surrounded by brilliant professionals and I will do everything in my power to collaborate with the development of players and with the entire organization,” Barbosa said.

Barbosa explains how the past 20 years of his life have revolved around basketball. In 2003 Barbosa was selected in the NBA draft as the 28th overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs.

As @TheBlurBarbosa officially retires from playing and joins the Dubs' coaching staff, look back at some of his top plays as a Warrior 💥 pic.twitter.com/joSe42aNer — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 14, 2020

According the NBA, Barbosa played 14 seasons in the NBA and averaged 10.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 850 career games with the Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and the Warriors.

Barbosa won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2007 and also won an NBA Championship title with Golden State back in 2015.

Although retiring from the NBA is bittersweet after the countless sacrifices that were made, Barbosa said he is excited for his next chapter.

