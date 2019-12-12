Goodell: NFL has ‘moved on’ from Kaepernick

(CNN) – For the first time, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is publicly addressing Colin Kaepernick’s controversial workout last month.

The 32-year-old was supposed to practice in front of nearly two dozen NFL teams.

But 30 minutes before he was set to take the field, Kaepernick changed the venue from the Atlanta Falcon practice facility to a high school football stadium.

Representatives for Kaepernick say the location was switched so media could be present and so the process could be more transparent.

He was also upset with the liability waiver the NFL wanted him to sign.

Only six teams showed up to the new venue.

Last month, the NFL said it was disappointed by Kaepernick’s actions.

On Wednesday, Goodell said the NFL has moved on.

“We created that opportunity. It was an unique opportunity – an incredible opportunity and he chose not to take it. I understand that. And we’ve moved on here,” said Goodell.

Kaepernick hasn’t played football in the NFL in three years.

In 2016, he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest social and racial injustice.

