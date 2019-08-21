Gruden shuts down distraction rumors surrounding Oakland Raiders

ALAMEDA (KRON) – Head coach Jon Gruden addresses rumors surrounding the Oakland Raiders.

“I wouldn’t read into all the, ‘Hard Knocks being a distraction, or the Antonio Brown distractions,’ there’s been no distractions. We’ve had 89 guys working hard. Our film is out there for you to watch our first two games. If you see a distracted football team, then I disagree with you.”

Gruden explained, “So I’m not going to make any more of it than that. There’s a lot of teams that are missing star players. My brother’s missing one, the Cowboys are missing one, the Texans are missing one, that’s part of this league. Every year there’s exceptions that you gotta deal with and I like our team, man. I like the way we’re competing.”

Gruden showed his frustration throughout training camp when he commented on having no whereabouts or update on wide receiver, Antonio Brown.

In recent months, Brown’s made national headlines for reasons, but reasons one might declare as a ‘distraction.’

The wide receiver injured his feet earlier this month after using the cryotherapy machine without the proper foot protection. The injury resulted in frostbite that sidelined the receiver from taking part in drills during training camp.

Following his injury, Brown made headlines again when he threatened to retire if he wasn’t able to where his original helmet after the NFL had changed their helmet regulations.

Despite the downplay Gruden makes of the madness that surround the organization, the Oakland Raiders continue to be a hot topic while fans tune in to watch the Raiders story unfold on HBO’s, ‘Hard Knocks.’