Gruden speaks after COVID-19 sanctions handed down by NFL

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL issued another series of strong punishments against the Raiders organization including a six-figure fine against Jon Gruden.

On Friday, the coach spoke to the media.

Gruden’s $150,000 fine for not following the NFL’s covid protocol adds to the $100,000 he has already been docked. Meanwhile, the Raiders franchise has now accumulated $750,000 and a 6th round draft pick lost through sanctions.

The NFL says the Raiders aren’t following protocol and they will pay the price. Las Vegas leads the league in pandemic fines and it’s now affecting the 2021 draft with the loss of a 6th round selection.

Gruden has been scolded for not wearing his mask diligently on the sideline, having unapproved people in the locker room and Raiders tackle Trent Brown took off his COVID tracer at the facility and then tested positive.

It is easy to explain for the NFL but not a talking point for Gruden

“Very proud of our organization for how we’ve handled this entire protocol and this entire process. I’m not going to comment any further than that,” Coach Gruden said. “I said this last week, but I think we are on the cutting edge of being the best servicing players. I don’t want to talk about it. I’ll be happy to talk about the Chargers.”

The Raiders take on the Chargers at 1 p.m. Sunday in Los Angeles.

