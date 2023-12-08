SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The first world title fight in San Francisco in over a decade is only one day away. Locals and boxing fans everywhere are excited for this championship bout as the Chase Center has sold out.

Tensions are brewing as Devin Haney and Regis Prograis get ready for their world title fight, which will be for Prograis’ WBC super lightweight belt.

On Friday, both fighters weighed within the limit of 140 pounds as required by the California State Athletic Commission. Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) and Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) appeared laser-focused as the two engaged in an intense minutes-long staredown (see below).

The weigh-in was open to the public, and it was heavily a pro-Haney crowd. That shouldn’t be a surprise as Haney, 25, is the Bay Area native fighting in his hometown since turning pro in 2015.

Prograis, 34, was seen flipping off the crowd. After his interview with DAZN’s Chris Mannix, Prograis stole the microphone and yelled to the crowd, “f*** the Haneys!” (Warning: The language in the video contains explicit language).

The full fight card begins at 5 p.m. PT, and the Haney-Prograis main event will begin around 7:37 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. As of Friday evening, the cheapest ticket is $37.50. The fight will be available to watch on DAZN pay-per-view: $59.99 for DAZN subscribers and $74.99 for non-subscribers.