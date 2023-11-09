SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco has not hosted a world title fight in over a decade.

In fact, the most notable boxing event since might have been back in 2001 when Floyd Mayweather fought at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, and Manny Pacquiao was on the undercard.

The fight between Bay Area native Devin Haney and Regis Prograis on Dec. 9 at Chase Center is being received well by locals.

More than 10,000 tickets have been sold for the WBC super lightweight championship, a spokesperson for event promoter Matchroom Boxing told KRON4. With the event being one month away, the boxing promotion says it “expects this event to be sold out, which is fantastic.”

Nearly 9,000 tickets were sold in the first week when tickets first went on sale in October. Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn said last month that the number is “amazing,” considering some reservations about bringing a fight to a city that is not considered a hotbed for boxing.

Capacity at Chase Center will be 16,000 on fight night, which is about 2,000 less than the normal capacity at Warriors games. Haney-Prograis will be the venue’s first boxing event since opening in 2019.

Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) is coming back to the Bay Area for his first fight in his hometown since turning pro in 2015. Haney, 24, was born in San Francisco and raised in Oakland.

He is coming off a career win in May over two-time Olympic gold medalist Vasiliy Lomachenko. Haney is challenging Prograis for his WBC 140-lb title.

Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) last fought in June in his hometown of New Orleans where he recorded a split-decision win over Danielito Zorrilla. Prograis, 34, has knocked out four of his last five opponents since his first and only loss against then-undefeated Josh Taylor in 2019.