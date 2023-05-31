(KRON) — HBO has a documentary in the works on San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds, Deadline reported Wednesday. The film will delve into Bonds’ life and career, in which he set MLB’s all-time home run record.

“The untitled HBO Sports Documentary will tell the story of Barry Bonds, baseball’s single-season and all-time home run king, from his beginnings as the son of All-Star Bobby Bonds, and godson of the iconic Willie Mays, all the way up to his meteoric rise in the 1990s and 2000s,” a press release sent to Deadline said.

While Bonds is considered one of the best baseball players in the sport’s history by most, his career is shrouded in controversy. Rumors of steroids clouded his record-setting 762 home runs, and he has not been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Bonds was convicted of obstruction of justice in 2011 in relation to a comment he made denying the use of anabolic steroids. In 2015, the conviction was overturned.

HBO’s documentary will be produced by Ezra Edelman, Connor Schell and Libby Geist, who collectively have worked on projects such as ESPN 30 for 30, The Last Dance, and O.J.: Made in America.

Per Deadline, the documentary “will include a diverse cast of influential figures from Barry Bonds’ life and career.”

Bonds will also have an “opportunity” to be in the film if he wants. On April 14, he posted on Instagram that people he knows have been contacted regarding a documentary about him. He did not specifically mention HBO and he said he is not involved with the project.

“Through a series of interviews, we will illuminate the untold story of Bonds, providing an intimate look behind the scenes. It will all add up to a complex journey that was one of the most enduring and consequential tales in American sports history – a tale I can’t wait to tell,” director Keith McQuirter told Deadline.

Bonds is a Bay Area product, having attended Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo. His father is former Giants star Bobby Bonds. In addition to the home run record, he holds the all-time MLB walks record, the single-season home run record, and seven National League MVP awards. He is also the only MLB player with at least 500 home runs and 500 stolen bases.