Heat’s Meyers Leonard suspended for using anti-Semitic slur

MIAMI (AP/KRON) — Miami Heat has suspended Meyers Leonard for one week from all team activities and fined him $50,000 for using anti-Semitic language.

Leonard’s coach and Miami Heat teammates offered no excuse Wednesday for his use of an anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming a video game earlier this week, nor did they make any effort to hide their disappointment in him in their first public comments about the incident.

Leonard’s use of the slur began circulating widely on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Within a few hours, he apologized, the NBA opened an investigation and the Heat announced that he will be away from the team indefinitely.

His season was already over because of a shoulder injury.