SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are one win away from the Super Bowl, needing only to beat the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday to make the big game. For Niners fans looking to make the cross-country trip to cheer on their team, here’s a look at how much it would cost.

The cheapest options to fly from San Francisco to Philadelphia (by far) are offered by Frontier Airlines.

Frontier is offering a flight that departs at 2:34 p.m. Saturday for $84.96. But anyone who chooses that option will have to be patient — there is a layover of more than seven hours in Phoenix before the trip ends in Philadelphia at 7:28 a.m. Sunday. A flight for the same price exists Thursday, departing at 2:59 p.m. and landing in Philadelphia at 7:28 a.m. Friday with a similar layover in Phoenix.

Anyone looking to fly nonstop will have to shell out much more. However, United Airlines added an extra option just for 49ers fans.

United told KRON4 that after the 49ers-Eagles matchup was set, it added a flight on Saturday that takes off from SFO at 8:30 a.m. and lands in Philly at 4:35 p.m. for $274. A less-pleasant option is available as well — a United red-eye that takes off at 11:07 p.m. Saturday night for the same price.

Frontier is offering a flight from Oakland that takes off at 3:20 p.m. Thursday and lands in Philadelphia at 7:28 a.m. Friday for $84.96. It also has a long layover in Phoenix. There are no nonstop flights from Oakland or San Jose to Philadelphia. All other options from those airports cost at least $280.

United added an option for fans returning to San Francisco after the game as well. The flight departs Philadelphia at 10:00 p.m. Sunday and lands at SFO at 1:34 a.m. Monday morning for $274. In all, a roundtrip ticket with both of United’s added flights will cost $548.

Frontier offers return flights for less than $100 that take off Monday night. One features layovers in Atlanta and Dallas for a total trip time of 14 hours and 41 minutes, and the other has one stop — a 13-hour layover in Denver. Those willing to wait out Frontier’s layovers can get a roundtrip ticket for $159.

Tickets to the game will make the trip even more pricey. SeatGeek showed Wednesday that the cheapest ticket costs $634 after fees — for standing room only. The cheapest seat available was going for $784 after fees.

NOTE: Flight prices are as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.