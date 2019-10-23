‘He’s a playmaker’: 49ers welcome Emmanuel Sanders with open arms

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – It’s been one day since the San Francisco 49ers have traded a 2020 third-and fourth- round draft pick to the Denver Broncos for Emmanuel Sanders and the wide receiver is settling in quite nicely.

Sanders wasted no time getting to Santa Clara, within three hours of hearing the news the wide receiver was headed to California to start practicing with the team.

“Got out here around about nine and studied until about 11-11:30. I had to be up for my physical at around five. It’s been going by fast and I’ve been enjoying it. Enjoying meeting everyone around the building and the players. So, I’m excited.”

The wide receiver spoke to the press Wednesday afternoon about his talks with Denver Broncos’ general manager, John Elway.

“Me and John had a conversation in terms of the direction that I wanted to go. Me expressing that, he listened and dealing with that and hearing the trade rumors, I think that we both decided that it was best for me to go,” Sanders said.

The wide receiver went on to say that he understands he only has a few more years left in the National Football League.

“I got two more years left, or three more years left of playing football. I’m trying to win a championship. Obviously they got a young locker room over there and so we both made the decision that if a trade comes about he would keep me posted.”

Upon arriving to Santa Clara, Sanders didn’t know much about 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Sanders joked with the media, “The head coach is wearing Yeezys. I was like that’s cool, man. That’s one cool coach.”

The wide receiver understands the work that’s ahead if he wants to be ready for Sunday’s match up against the Carolina Panthers.

“At the end of the day we have a concentration, we have a focus on the task at hand. I can tell that his team is a reflection of him (Shanahan) and it’s cool to see,” Sanders said.

Shanahan is confident the wide receiver is going to make a positive impact, “We feel like he’s a guy who can come in and help us a lot this year. “

Shanahan explained how he’s always kept an eye on the wide receiver.

“I personally wanted him since the last eight years. Since he became a free agent in Pittsburgh. A huge fan of him coming out of the draft and everything he’s done since … I feel good about our group, but we do have a better team right now and we were able to make it better yesterday.”

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo weighed in on the addition of the wide receiver.

“He’s a playmaker. You give him a chance at the ball and he’ll make you look good.”

Sanders is expected to play this Sunday. The 49ers remain undefeated with a 6-0 record.