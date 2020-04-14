High school senior athletes face uncertain college future

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – School’s across the country are still adjusting and figuring out how to function during our current pandemic.

What will this mean for high school seniors as they look to start their college journey?

A Marin Catholic senior who will be playing college football in the fall spoke to KRON4 about whether there is a season or not.

Marin Catholic senior, Ryan Dolan has worked his whole high school career towards earning a spot on a D1 roster.

That goal came to fruition last month when he pledged to play linebacker for Syracuse University.

Now he must continue to prepare for a future that is uncertain for everyone.

“It’s definitely hurting some ways but I am going to have to make the best of it. But the main thing they told me coming in was to be in shape, so I guess I don’t need anyone else for that. I just got to find ways to get my heart rate up and doing cardio and things like that,” Dolan said.

Dolan says the recruiting process was odd during these times, but luckily, he was able to get to Syracuse for a visit before it was too late.

“That was the last day that they took visitors, so I was really lucky that I got in that day and they didn’t even let us on the field. We were in the lobby but they wouldn’t let us near the players because the whole thing was starting up and the next day they shut down recruiting operations so I was lucky to get in while I did,” Dolan said.

As of now, Dolan will report to Syracuse as told in June but he does not know for certain what to make of when football will officially resume.

“I haven’t heard anything yet. I am waiting to hear, they said 29th. Their offseason program technically starts May 18th but I can’t go until I graduate anyway. So June 29th is the day they set up for all of the freshmen to begin. I am still waiting to hear on that. Everything is up in the air right now,” Dolan said.

