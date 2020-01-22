Historic decade for Bay Area sports

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Tears of joy and tears of sorrow, the smell of barbeque among parking lots as fans tailgate in anticipation for the game, caps turned into rally caps, kids smiling as they dream about making it to the big leagues. The memories made have been unforgettable and it’s all thanks to Bay Area sports.

The past ten years of sports in the Bay Area among six franchises have been like no other. From playoff appearances, championships, parades and trophies.

Starting in 2010, the San Francisco Giants gave fans a World Series that hadn’t been won since 1954.

Stars like Tim Lincecum, Buster Posey, Pablo Sandoval, Matt Cain, Brandon Crawford and Madison Bumgarner made their mark on the organization fueling multiple World Series titles including 2010, 2012, and 2014.

People doubted the Giants abilities to pull off a World Series Championship. San Francisco was considered underdogs to Texas, Atlanta, Kansas City, Detroit, St. Louis and Philadelphia, but regardless of the team, San Francisco proved they could conquer.

Moving over to the other side of the Bay, the Oakland Athletics gave the East Bay an emotional ride.

In 2012 and 2013, Oakland lost to Detroit in the American League Championship Series.

Shortly following, the A’s lost in the American League Wild Card Series in 2014, 2018 and 2019.

The Oakland Athletics have been known to be a frugile team who had success off of general manager Billy Beane’s direction and analytical analysis.

Switching over to the NHL, the San Jose Sharks made a run for the Stanley Cup but lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins finishing the series, 4-2.

While hockey might not be as popular to other sports in the Bay Area, Sharks’ fans can be found wearing their teal-and-black proudly.

Heading over the NBA, the Golden State Warriors have given a whole new meaning to, ‘We Believe’ and grew to become, ‘Strength in Numbers.’

With the addition of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and head coach Steve Kerr the organization changed in the blink of an eye and the Oracle quickly became the, ‘Roaracle.’

Golden State went on to win the NBA Championship in 2015, 2017 and 2018, while also make an appearance in the NBA finals in 2016 and 2019.

Rounding out our sports, we move over to the NFL.

The Oakland Raiders last playoff appearance was the Wild Card Game in 2016, where they lost to the Houston Texans, 27-14.

The Raiders had a total of six head coaches over the last decade, but only one head coach and Bay Area native Jack Del Rio, could lead his team to a playoff appearance.

Last but not least, we discuss the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers captured NFC West titles in 2011-2012 under the direction of Jim Harbaugh.

In 2011, the 49ers lost to the New York Giants in the NFC championship game, followed by a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in 2012 in the Super Bowl.

Leading up to today, where the San Francisco 49ers will make a run for the Super Bowl in Miami.

With new leadership, a healthy quarterback, dominate defense and offense, the 49ers will finish this decade with a season fans will never forget.

While sports continue to evolve and leave fans on the edge of their seats, it’s the Bay Area that keeps sports fans alive.

