(KRON) — They are regarded as the two biggest NBA superstars of this generation. Both have four championships, multiple MVPs and numerous All-Star selections. Stephen Curry and LeBron James are arguably two of the 10 greatest players in NBA history.

They meet again in the NBA playoffs. This time, James, 38, will be in the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Lakers while Curry, 35, has been a Warrior his whole career.

Remember the numerous NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cavs? Here’s a look back at all the playoff matchups between Curry and James.

2015 NBA Finals: Warriors win 4-2 over Cavaliers (Curry)

Without his co-stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, James put up a historic effort in carrying the Cavaliers in the Finals. Curry and Finals MVP Andre Iguodala were too much as the Warriors closed out Cleveland in six games to win the Golden State’s first title in 40 years.

Stephen Curry (R) of the Warriors attempts to steal the ball from LeBron James (L) of the Cavaliers during overtime in Game 1 of the 2015 NBA Finals in Oakland on June 4, 2015. AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Getty Images)

2016 NBA Finals: Cavaliers win 4-3 over Cavaliers (LeBron)

The Warriors were coming off a 73-9 regular season, and Curry was the reigning back-to-back MVP. In an epic seven-game series, James led the Cavaliers on a historic comeback after being down 3-1 and won his third championship.

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 16: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter in Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 16, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

2017 NBA Finals: Warriors win 4-1 over Cavaliers (Curry)

The Warriors acquired Kevin Durant in the offseason and dominated their way to a second title in three years — going 16-1 for the entire playoff run. Durant was named Finals MVP, and James was the first player in Finals history to average a triple-double.

OAKLAND, CA – JUNE 12: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors d LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

2018 NBA Finals: Warriors win 4-0 over Cavaliers (Curry)

Despite James putting up a 51-point masterpiece in a dramatic Game 1, Golden State swept the Cavaliers to win its third title in four years. Durant won his second straight Finals MVP.

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 08: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts as Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the first half during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Getty Images)

2021 NBA Play-In Game: Lakers defeat Warriors (LeBron)

The Lakers were the defending champs led by reigning Finals MVP LeBron James, winning the game 103-100. The Warriors were eventually eliminated from the playoffs for good after losing the second play-in game to Memphis two days later.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, greets Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry after the Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 103-100 in an NBA basketball Western Conference Play-In game Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Game 1 between the Lakers and Warriors is scheduled for Tuesday in San Francisco. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.; the game will be televised on TNT.