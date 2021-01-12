Hoop Session: Oakland’s TEAM INC exclusive feature

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – In an exclusive feature, KRON4 Sports Director Jason Dumas spoke with Oakland-based nonprofit TEAM INC.

The organization is one of the first few recipients of funding pledged by the NBA foundation going to nonprofits that empower Black communities.

TEAM INC., started by former Cal basketball player Anwar McQueen, is also the only Bay Area nonprofit so far set to benefit from the foundation’s $300 million/10-year initiative.

