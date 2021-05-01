How the Warriors are honoring Gianna Bryant on her 15th birthday

HOUSTON (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors are honoring Gianna Bryant in a special way on what would’ve been her 15th birthday.

Vanessa Bryant marked her late daughter’s birthday with the release of the “Mambacita” clothing line.

The Dubs sported the new line as they arrived in Houston on Saturday.

Vanessa Bryant says 100% of the proceeds will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Stephen Curry sent a special tribute to Gigi.

“The legacy lives on #2! Happy birthday Gianna. Honored to celebrate you & al that this beautiful game meant to you #PlayGigisway,” he wrote on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30/status/1388628678205075456

“Please know our family deeply appreciates the way the world continues to celebrate our sweet girl, and we look forward to paying it forward to future Lil MAMBACITAS and Lady Mambas through the work of our Foundation,” Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram.

Gigi and her father Kobe Bryant were among the nine passengers killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas last year.