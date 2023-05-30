(KRON) — NBA fans will have a chance to get a free Chipotle meal during this year’s NBA Finals. To have a chance at one, you might want to turn your tweet notifications on.

The popular restaurant chain is giving away 300 free entrées for every 3-pointer made by either the Denver Nuggets or Miami Heat during this year’s series.

After each 3-point basket, Chipotle’s Twitter account (@chipotletweets) will send out a text-to-win code. The first 300 people to text the code to 888222 will win a free entrée.

Chipotle will give away a maximum of 10,500 entrées per game, meaning the “Free-Pointer” promotion will stop after 35 3-pointers are hit.

This applies to any regularly-priced Chipotle entrée, not just burritos. It is valid through June 30 in the United States only.

Miami is averaging 13.1 3-pointers made per game in the postseason, and Denver has been good for 12.1 per contest. If those numbers hold, 7,500 free meals will be available after each game. The series begins on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. PT.