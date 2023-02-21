(KRON) — LIV Golf’s highly anticipated 2023 season is set to begin in late February. The brand-new tour’s loaded slate of golfers is set to tee off Feb. 24 at Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Course in Mexico.

Where do you watch LIV Golf in the Bay Area? Right here at KRON4 News. Each of LIV’s 14 tournaments will air on KRON4 from 10 a.m. PT to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Friday action will be shown on the CW app.

Some of the biggest names in golf have signed to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson are among the superstar golfers that will participate in the worldwide tour. For LIV’s full roster, click HERE.

LIV Golf’s format includes both individual and team components. The league is made up of 48 golfers who will be split into 12 teams. A team and individual winner will be crowned at the end of each 54-hole tournament. There is also a team championship that will be decided at the final event of the season, which takes place the first weekend of November in Saudi Arabia.

Take a look at LIV Golf’s full schedule below.

February 24-26: Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Course (Mexico)

March 17-19: The Gallery Golf Club (Tucson, Arizona)

March 31-April 2: Orange County National (Orlando, Florida)

April 21-23: The Grange Golf Club (Adelaide, Australia)

April 28-30: The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club (Singapore)

May 12-14: Cedar Ridge Country Club (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

May 26-28: Trump National Golf Club (Washington D.C.)

June 30-July 2: Real Club Valderrama (Spain)

July 7-9: Centurion Club (London, United Kingdom)

August 4-6: The Old White at The Greenbrier (White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia)

August 11-13: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster (Bedminster, New Jersey)

September 22-24: Rich Harvest Farms (Chicago, Illinois)

October 20-22: Trump National Doral Golf Club (Miami, Florida)

November 3-5: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

The tournament features a number of intriguing differences from the PGA Tour. A “shotgun start,” meaning all golfers will tee off simultaneously at different holes, means there will be constant action. The team component is a unique twist as well.

LIV was founded in 2021 and had its inaugural season in 2022, featuring eight tournaments. Johnson was the 2022 season’s individual champion.