Hunter Pence announces retirement after 14 seasons

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – 4x All-Star & 2x WS Champion Hunter Pence has announced his retirement.

The former Giants outfielder made the announcement on Twitter by releasing an emotional video narrating his career milestones.

