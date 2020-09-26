Hunter Pence announces retirement after 14 seasons

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – 4x All-Star & 2x WS Champion Hunter Pence has announced his retirement.
The former Giants outfielder made the announcement on Twitter by releasing an emotional video narrating his career milestones.
