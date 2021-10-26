Here’s what Floyd Mayweather said about Kyrie Irving’s vaccine stance

LEFT: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Floyd Mayweather speaks during a press conference ahead of the Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero WBA Lightweight Championship fight on December 5, at Staples Center on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) RIGHT: LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 03: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets follows the action from the bench during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on October 3, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 2021-22 NBA season has been underway for about a week, and Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has yet to play in a game.

That’s because the Nets announced on Oct. 12 Irving will not play or practice with the team until he can be a full participant — meaning getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 due to local New York City mandates.

Irving has support from one of the biggest names in sports: boxing legend Floyd Mayweather who Forbes named the highest-paid athlete in the 2010s by cashing in over $900 million throughout the decade.

Mayweather posted roughly a minute-long video on social media Monday night backing Irving’s stance on not getting vaccinated — writing in his Instagram caption “I am Pro Choice.”

“I respect you for having some integrity and being your own man. A free man makes his own choices and a slave mind follows the crowd,” Mayweather said while reading a pre-written speech off his phone. “It’s crazy how people hate you for being a leader. I hope your actions encourage many others to stand up and say enough is enough.”

In addition to Mayweather, Nets fans outside of Barclays Center gathered before the team’s home opener Sunday to express their support for the seven-time All-Star.

A few dozen fans were holding signs that said “Stand with Kyrie,” according to The Associated Press. Some were chanting “Let Kyrie play!”

Former UFC fighter and welterweight champion Tyron Woodley commented on the video three fire emojis, seemingly in agreement with Mayweather’s message.

The video has almost 1 million views on his Twitter page and over 800 thousand views on Instagram.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.