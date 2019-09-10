Indoor football league brings team to Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – After losing two professional teams, the City of Oakland is set to gain a new pro-team with an NFL legend helping to make it happen.

The Indoor Football League announced that they are bringing a team to the Oakland arena.

They are called the Oakland Panthers.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the team introduced Marshawn Lynch who hase been brought in as a partner.

Lynch, along with the league president, said they hope to fill the gap being left behind by the Raiders and Warriors.

Now, the next step for the Panthers is to build a team.

They will be holding five tryouts, including one in Oakland.

The season begins next spring probably in March.

There will be 14 games, seven home and seven away.

If the team does well, there’s also a postseason.