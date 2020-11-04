Interview: Stanford Women’s Basketball Head Coach

KRON4 Sports Director, Jason Dumas sits down with Stanford Women’s Basketball Head Coach Tara VanDerveer ahead of the season.
VanDerveer is just five wins away from becoming the winning coach in the history of women’s college basketball.
