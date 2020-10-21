Interview with Lakers Assistant Coach Phil Handy

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 Sports Director, Jason Dumas sits down with Oakland native & Lakers Assistant Coach, Phil Handy to discuss his latest championship run and future with the Los Angeles Lakers.
