SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area native and former San Francisco Giants player Bob Melvin will be unveiled as the Giants’ new manager Wednesday. Ahead of the planned press conference, Melvin spoke exclusively to KRON4 about returning the Bay Area, where he’d previously spent 10 seasons managing the Oakland A’s.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Melvin said, speaking to KRON 4’s Will Tran.

Melvin was most recently in charge of the San Diego Padres, but after a whirlwind few days, the Giants were given permission to interview him.

“I could not be more excited to come back to the Bay Area and manage this great organization,” Melvin said in a statement. “I’d like to thank Greg Johnson, Farhan Zaidi and Larry Baer for giving me the opportunity to add another chapter to my Giants career. This is a tremendous opportunity and a great responsibility to lead this organization and I’m eager to get started.”

Melvin, a three-time Manager of the Year who has won the award in both leagues, went 171-153 with the big-spending Padres and will enter his 21st season as a manager next year.

A native of Palo Alto, Melvin attended the University of California-Berkeley and played for the Giants from 1986-88. Watch the interview in the player above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.