Jalen Green, Jordan Clarkson become first NBA players of Filipino descent to play in same game

LEFT: HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 24: Jalen Green #0 of the Houston Rockets controls the ball during the second half against the Boston Celtics at Toyota Center on October 24, 2021 in Houston, Texas. RIGHT: Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) looks up court in the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game against […]

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — October was officially recognized by U.S. Congress as Filipino American History Month in 2009.

Twelve years later, history was made Thursday when the NBA announced Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green and Utah Jazz forward Jordan Clarkson became the first players of Filipino descent to play in the same game.

Jalen Green and Jordan Clarkson become the first two players of Filipino descent to share the court in an NBA game! 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/waKSIfVwCA — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Clarkson has dual citizenship with the Philippines and the United States, according to his NBA.com profile. He competed for the Philippines in the 2018 Asian games where he averaged 26 points and led the team to a fifth-place finish — its best in 16 years.

Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has roots on his mother’s side from the Ilocos region in the Philippines, according to ESPN.

Green met up with Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao back in July weeks before the fighter’s final professional bout in August.

Congratulations to @JalenGreen on getting drafted #2 overall. Looking forward to watching your journey to becoming a superstar. 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/SyuGLKHkR1 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 30, 2021

ESPN personalities of Filipino descent shared their excitement of the history made.

Cassidy Hubbarth quoted a tweet stating her approval, and Pablo Torre tweeted “We did it.”

Green started for the Rockets and scored 13 points in 29 minutes while Clarkson came off the bench to score 16 points in 23 minutes.

The Jazz (4-0) won by a final score of 122-91 over the Rockets (1-4).