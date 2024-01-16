(KRON) – According to ESPN, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has told teammates he is retiring. Kelce reportedly announced his retirement to his teammates after the Eagles’ NFC Wild Card devastating loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (32-9) Monday night.

Kelce, 36, declined to speak with reporters after the loss.

“I love him. Yeah, obviously we’re not there at that position yet, ready to talk about that, but he’s special and I love him,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after the game. “He’s one of the most special guys I’ve been around. He’s always got a place here and always want him to play.”

In Kelce’s 13 seasons, he’s made two trips to the Superbowl. He has also made the All-Pro first team six times. Kelce was a sixth-round pick in the 2011 draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.