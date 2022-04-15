SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry is expected to play in Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors’ first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Steve Kerr said Friday. Curry will be designated as probable.

Curry missed the final 12 games of the regular season with a foot injury. He will be on a minutes restriction for the playoff opener Saturday, but Kerr did not say how many minutes he expects to play Curry. He said Thursday that Curry will not play 30-35 minutes.

Curry’s presence signifies a near-full return to health for the Warriors, who have missed Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for stretches of the season. All three stars are expected to be available for the postseason.

While the Warriors are near full strength, the Nuggets likely will not be. Denver guard Jamal Murray missed the entire regular season with a torn ACL and forward Michael Porter Jr. has been sidelined since November 6 with a back injury.

The Warriors slumped towards the end of the season, losing 16 of their last 28 games, but still secured the Western Conference’s No. 3 seed with a 53-29 record. Led by reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets finished 48-34.