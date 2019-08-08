Kevin Durant doesn’t blame Warriors for his Achilles injury

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In his first interview since rupturing his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in June, ex-Warrior Kevin Durant said he’s not pointing any fingers at the Golden State Warriors for his injury.

“Hell, no. How can you blame [the Warriors]? Hell, no,” Durant told Yahoo Sports.

“Right when the series started, I targeted Game 5. Hell, no. It just happened. It’s basketball. S— happens. Nobody was responsible for it. It was just the game. We just need to move on from that s— because I’m going to be back playing,” he added.

In July, KD signed a four-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets after spending the past three seasons with the Warriors.

During his time in the Bay, he won two titles and was named NBA Finals MVP twice.

Durant told Yahoo Sports he was flooded with a range of emotions as he watched the rest of Game 5 from his hotel room.

“Yeah, I still think about that night,” Durant said. “Every experience I’ve been through in the league is obviously always ingrained in my mind, but that one is definitely always going to be a huge part of my career because it’s the biggest stage and the type of injury I had. But now I look at it as me just going out there playing basketball, and I happened to get hurt. And now I’m just waiting to get back. I know it’s a huge deal to everybody else, but I just try to take it on the chin and keep it moving.”

