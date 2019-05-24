Sports

Kevin Durant misses 'grinding on the court' with his team

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 02:21 PM PDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 02:38 PM PDT

OAKLAND (KRON) - While Kevin Durant had to sit out the latter stages of the NBA Playoffs from an injury and will miss the start of the finals, the forward said he misses playing on the court with his team.

"You get that fear of missing out on stuff like practice in the shootarounds" he told KRON4. "That's what I miss the most and obviously grinding on the court each game with my team."

The two-time reigning finals MVP won't be ready to play in time for Game 1 of the NBA Finals while recovering from a strained right calf.

Durant says despite all that, he played hard on the court and happened to get injured in the process. 

“Now my task is to try to conquer this,“ he said. “I think that's the journey we're on as basketball players."

Durant's injury could be attributed to just how hard he played.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected