Kevin Durant misses 'grinding on the court' with his team

OAKLAND (KRON) - While Kevin Durant had to sit out the latter stages of the NBA Playoffs from an injury and will miss the start of the finals, the forward said he misses playing on the court with his team.

"You get that fear of missing out on stuff like practice in the shootarounds" he told KRON4. "That's what I miss the most and obviously grinding on the court each game with my team."

KD on how it’s been mentally not being able to be out there and playing with his teammates during the later part of this finals run so far. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/AJr05x7qHb — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) May 24, 2019

The two-time reigning finals MVP won't be ready to play in time for Game 1 of the NBA Finals while recovering from a strained right calf.

Durant says despite all that, he played hard on the court and happened to get injured in the process.

“Now my task is to try to conquer this,“ he said. “I think that's the journey we're on as basketball players."

Durant's injury could be attributed to just how hard he played.

