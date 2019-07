SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Who will Kevin Durant possibly choose?!

The Knicks? The Clippers? Was it all a joke and he’s actually staying with the Warriors?

You’ll have to find out tonight!

KD will be announcing his free agent decision Sunday night on his company-owned sports business network The Boardroom, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Source: Kevin Durant will announce his free agent decision tonight on his company owned sports business network: https://t.co/ovJCDTOEMz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

News of Durant’s decision to opt out of his $31.5 million player option with the Warriors was announced earlier this week.