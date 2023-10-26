(KRON) — Stephen Curry and De’Aaron Fox may be competitors on the court, but they will now be on the same team off of it. Under Armour announced Thursday that the All-Star Sacramento Kings guard was joining his “Curry Brand,” making him the first athlete to do so.

“SPLASH!!!! The mission continues.…from 2020 when we launched, to this right here! Another step towards Changing the Game for Good! Welcome to the Curry Brand fam (De’Aaron Fox). Let’s get it!” Curry said in a tweet.

Under Armour revealed the news in a 43-second commercial. In the video, Fox talks about carving his own path while wearing Curry Brand gear.

“For me, it’s not about stepping into someone else’s legacy,” he said. “It’s about building your own. Dedicating everything. Putting in your all so that you, the game, and everyone around you are not the same as when you started.”

The deal will mark a partnership for two players who faced off in a competitive playoff series last season. Curry scored 50 points in Game 7 to down the Kings in a back-and-forth first-round battle.

Fox was with Nike to start his NBA career, but he wore Under Armour during the 2022-23 season. He made his first NBA All-Star Game that season and was named the NBA Clutch Player of the Year.