Klay Thompson speaks out after being left off NBA’s 75 greatest players list

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The NBA released its list of the greatest players in league history on Thursday — and Klay Thompson isn’t happy.
The Golden State Warriors shooting guard took to Instagram to express his frustrations with the list.
“Maybe I’m just naïve in my ability to play basketball,” he wrote. “But in my head I’m TOP 75 all time.”
The other half of the Splash Bros, Stephen Curry, made the list.
The list was unveiled to celebrate the NBA’s 75th anniversary.
Twenty-five years ago, the league released its list of the 50 greatest players of all time.