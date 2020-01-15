Klay Thompson thankful for Warriors’ fan base during ‘tough’ season

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors are battling through the season despite not having key essential players on the team after experiencing injuries early on.

The Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night, 124-97.

On top of the loss, the Warriors sophomore guard took a nasty elbow to the head ultimately sending him to the hospital.

Jacob Evans III exited the game after receiving a elbow hit to the face.

Prior to the game veteran Klay Thompson took the podium for the first time in awhile. Reporters asked the All-Star if the team could expect to see him back this season.

“You may not see me a lot, but oh I’m working,” Thompson said. “I don’t know what’s going to come this season, I’d love to get out there.”

Klay Thompson said he hasn’t ruled out playing this season, but will be patient: “You may not have seen me much, but I’ve been working.” Full quote on his rehab update here. pic.twitter.com/UvofyGs9E7 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 15, 2020

Thompson added, “I appreciate the Warriors’ fans showing up at Chase, just a testament to the fan base we have. They know it’s been a tough season, but they know the future’s bright.”

Thompson continues to recover from a torn ACL he suffered during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors will play again on Thursday at home against the Denver Nuggets.

