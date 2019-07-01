Klay Thompson, Warriors reportedly agree on 5-year, $190M contract

KRON4.com
by: KRON4 Staff
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, right, celebrates a basket as guard Ian Clark watches uring the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
The Golden State Warriors shooting guard, Klay Thompson, has reportedly agreed to a 5-year, $190 million max contract with the team.
According to Marc Stein, it was a done deal before Sunday.
And, yes, Klay Thompson is getting the five-year, $190 max from Golden State, sources reiterate. A done deal even before today— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019
