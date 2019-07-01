Live Now
Klay Thompson, Warriors reportedly agree on 5-year, $190M contract

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, right, celebrates a basket as guard Ian Clark watches uring the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The Golden State Warriors shooting guard, Klay Thompson, has reportedly agreed to a 5-year, $190 million max contract with the team.

According to Marc Stein, it was a done deal before Sunday.

