SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Dozens of high school and middle school students stop by the Hamilton Rec Center every day to shoot some hoops or get some exercise after classes conclude for the day.

The youth and adults who visited the facility Thursday were treated with a surprise. Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson stopped by the facility and played basketball in front of dozens of people.

There were smiles all around as Thompson took time to speak with a number of the kids. San Francisco Mayor London Breed was also in attendance.

(San Francisco Recreation and Park Department)

Thompson, playing against a fan, knocked down a bank shot during a game of one-on-one. Video (above) shows a group of kids recording on their phones seeing the four-time NBA champion in person.

Here’s the moment Thompson walked into the rec center located at 1900 Geary Blvd (video below). “Thank you @KlayThompson for rolling through & giving our local youth some buckets,” the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department tweeted.

Thompson, 33, is averaging 21.6 points and 4.2 rebounds on 43.3% shooting in 65 games played this season. The Warriors (40-37) are sixth in the Western Conference standings and host the San Antonio Spurs Friday night.