KRON4 News is your official Bay Area station for the Las Vegas Raiders

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KRON4 News is now your official Bay Area station for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., KRON4’s parent company, announced Wednesday it has reached a content partnership deal and has obtained broadcast rights with the Raiders.

This means you’ll be able to watch Raiders’ pre-season football games and a variety of related programming such as the Raiders’ weekly Silver and Black show, and the weekly post-game show. You’ll also be able to watch the annual NFL draft special.

The multi-year agreement applies to KRON4 as well as sister stations in Los Angeles (KTLA), Salt Lake City (KTVX), Honolulu (KHON), and Bakersfield (KGET).

“The Raiders and Nexstar are proud to announce a partnership that will bring Raiders content to more than nine million television households in three states,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “The passion of the Raider Nation is unrivaled, and the Raiders are excited to bring team programming to viewers in California, Hawaii and Utah with Nexstar.”

The Raiders are currently scheduled to open the 2020 pre-season schedule in Seattle against the Seahawks on Aug. 13, with the regular-season opener scheduled for Sept. 13.

