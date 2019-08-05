Las Vegas stadium for relocating Raiders gets Allegiant name

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The $1.9 billion stadium being built for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders when they move to Las Vegas is being named for Allegiant Travel Co.

Officials made the announcement Monday during a ceremony marking installation of the final steel beam for the roof of the 65,000-seat indoor stadium.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel is the corporate parent of Allegiant Air.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported in May the company had filed to trademark the name “Allegiant Stadium.”

Terms of the agreement weren’t made public, but experts on similar deals tell the Review-Journal that Allegiant might pay up to $25 million annually in cash and in-kind services for naming rights.

The Raiders are moving after the upcoming season.

