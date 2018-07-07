LeBron's Lakers jerseys sold prematurely at NBA Store
LOS ANGELES (KRON)- - LeBron is finally a Laker and his No. 23 jerseys hit shelves Friday at an NBA Store— but it was a mistake, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The jerseys were sold for about an hour at a Manhattan location before employees noticed the mishap.
The jerseys were quickly pulled, but not before customers could snag a few.
"Due to tremendous fan interest, the LeBron James Lakers jerseys were prepared to be put on sale at the NBA Store upon an announcement by the team," an NBA spokesperson told ESPN in a statement. "Mistakenly, they were placed on shelves prematurely."
On Sunday, the NBA superstar agreed to a 4-year $154 million contract with the Lakers.
Lucky customers who purchased a jersey on Friday should keep in mind that it won't be identical to the one LeBron wears on the court, The Hollywood Reporter revealed.
The Lakers' jersey style is changing this season, though LeBron will still wear No. 23.
- POLICE: RICHMOND HOMEOWNER SHOOTS INTRUDER SEVERAL TIMES
- DOGS SWIPE MAIL CARRIER'S LUNCH AND REACTION GOES VIRAL
- STARBUCKS EMPLOYEE FIRED AFTER MOCKING STUTTERING CUSTOMER
- VIRAL VIDEO: WHITE MAN CHALLENGES BLACK FAMILY'S POOL MEMBERSHIP
- MAN DIES AFTER GETTING SUCKED INTO DELTA DRAIN PIPE IN STOCKTON
Previous
Giants trade Gearrin, Jackson, Bahr;...
Next
Warriors officially re-sign forward...
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.