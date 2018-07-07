LeBron's Lakers jerseys sold prematurely at NBA Store

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James takes questions at a press conference after the basketball team's practiced during the NBA Finals, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James takes questions at a press conference after the basketball team's practiced during the NBA Finals, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LOS ANGELES (KRON)- - LeBron is finally a Laker and his No. 23 jerseys hit shelves Friday at an NBA Store— but it was a mistake, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The jerseys were sold for about an hour at a Manhattan location before employees noticed the mishap.

The jerseys were quickly pulled, but not before customers could snag a few.

"Due to tremendous fan interest, the LeBron James Lakers jerseys were prepared to be put on sale at the NBA Store upon an announcement by the team," an NBA spokesperson told ESPN in a statement. "Mistakenly, they were placed on shelves prematurely."

On Sunday, the NBA superstar agreed to a 4-year $154 million contract with the Lakers.

Lucky customers who purchased a jersey on Friday should keep in mind that it won't be identical to the one LeBron wears on the court, The Hollywood Reporter revealed.

The Lakers' jersey style is changing this season, though LeBron will still wear No. 23.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES