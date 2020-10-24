‘Let Us Play’: Athletes call on governor to resume youth sports

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – As California continues to lift coronavirus restrictions, there’s one area some feel is being overlooked.

Many parents, coaches and athletes are outraged youth sports are still not allowed.

“We just want to see some answers. We don’t really know when we’re going to get to play again and that’s really scary,” said competitive soccer player Lena Sugrue.

Scary, frustrating, and isolating is how Marin County soccer players describe the last few months of the pandemic.

“Having that interaction with teammates is really helpful to your personal health. And without that it’s kind of hard especially with online learning, you’re at home on your screen all day, it’s even tougher,” said competitive soccer player Ellie Casey.

As California moves forward with reopening, there’s no still word on when youth sports can resume.

“It’s very frustrating knowing that people can go to amusement parks and movie theaters and we can’t play sports which is a huge part of our lives,” said Sugrue.

The Golden State is one of just a few in the country that isn’t allowing competition, and these high school juniors worry it could impact their chances of playing in college.

“It’s really stressful. It’s really hard seeing teams around the rest of the country who are playing games and it makes us feel like we’re falling really far behind. Because when we actually get to play in front of college coaches the teams that have been playing for months will be way ahead of us,” said competitive soccer player Sydney Boyd.

Mom Holly Casey says she and other parents have tried to reach county and state leaders with little success. She says it seems like youth sports have been put on the back burner, and it’s gone on for far too long.

“The fact that it just hasn’t been addressed since August and we’re now getting to the end of October, it’s a failure I feel like on everybody’s part,” said Casey.

Kris Mims with Brushback Baseball Club in Mountain View says his teams have been traveling out-of-state just to play.

He says tournament and league cancellations here in California affect the economy too.

“It hurts the economic standpoint. It’s not just baseball that’s taken a hit. It’s when you travel, teams coming in to stay at hotels, it’s running to restaurants in between games, it’s renting cars, it’s airfare, it’s a big hit,” said Mims.

The governor’s office announced they should have an update on youth sports sometime early next week.

