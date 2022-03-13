SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — March Madness is on!

The University of San Francisco and Saint Mary’s College men’s basketball teams have officially clinched their spot in the NCAA Tournament — with the announcement on CBS’s Selection Sunday show.

University of San Francisco

The Dons are dancing!

For the first time since 1998, the USF men are going to the NCAA Tournament.

Expecting their name to be called, the Dons held a watch party inside War Memorial Gym — anxiously waiting for their names to be called.

The wait is over as the Dons (24-9) will be a 10-seed and face Murray State in the East Region.

Saint Mary’s College

Like USF, the team roughly 25 miles away in Moraga is also headed to the big dance.

Saint Mary’s will be a 5-seed in the East Region and face either Wyoming or Indiana (who will play each other for a shot at the Gaels).

The Gaels makes their first NCAA Tournament since 2019 — their fifth appearance in the last 10 years.

They finished the regular season 25-7 and second place in the West Coast Conference to the tournament’s number one overall seed Gonzaga.

The Chase Center in San Francisco will host the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games of the West Region.