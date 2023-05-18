(KRON) — Levi’s Stadium is expected to host Super Bowl LX (60) in 2026, according to multiple reports published Thursday. The Super Bowl would be the second in the stadium’s history — it also hosted Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

The news was first reported by the Sports Business Journal and was corroborated by The Athletic. According to The Athletic, league owners will officially vote on the location next week, and the 49ers are expected to be picked as hosts.

2026 will be a busy year for Levi’s Stadium. It was chosen as a host site for the World Cup when it comes to the United States that same year.

In 2016, 71,088 people filed into Levi’s Stadium to see the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10. There were some issues with the field, as viral videos showed players slipping on the turf.

Before Levi’s Stadium was built, the Bay Area hosted just one Super Bowl. The 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX at Stanford Stadium.

Super Bowl LVIII will be hosted by the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, and Super Bowl LIX will be in New Orleans.