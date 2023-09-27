(KRON) — Boxing superstar Canelo Álvarez is set to defend his undisputed super middleweight (168 pounds) championship this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Álvarez (59-2-2) will face the undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1).

The fight will be available in the United States exclusively on Showtime PPV for $84.99. The four-fight card will start at around 5 p.m. PT. Expect the Canelo-Charlo main event to begin around 8:30 p.m.

Don’t want to pay for the pay-per-view? KRON4 compiled a list of bars in the Bay Area showing the fight. (Note: These businesses may have a cover fee to get inside. Click event info for each venue to find out.)

The fight is also available to watch live at your nearby theater. Go to Fathom Events’ website to see listings near you. Tickets are $25 each.

Fight Background

Álvarez, 33, will be defending his undisputed title for the third time since capturing all four super middleweight belts in a Nov. 2021 stoppage win over then-undefeated Caleb Plant. Álvarez last fought in May and won a unanimous decision over John Ryder to retain his titles.

Charlo, 33, last fought in May of 2022 when he defeated Brian Castaño in a rematch to become the undisputed 154-pound champion. The long period of inactivity is, in part, due to a broken hand injury Charlo suffered last year.

This list will be updated as more venues announce they are showing the fight closer to fight night.

*Fuego Sports Bar and Club told KRON4 there will be a $20 cover charge.