(KRON) — Undisputed lightweight champion and Bay Area native Devin Haney is set to defend all four of his titles Saturday night in Las Vegas against Ukrainian two-time gold medalist Vasiliy Lomachenko. Haney, who was born in San Francisco and grew up in Oakland, is the youngest (24) male undisputed champion in boxing’s four-belt era.
The fight will be televised as the main event on an ESPN+ pay-per-view. Haney and Lomachenko’s fight is set to begin around 8 p.m. PT, although that time could change depending on how long the undercard fights take.
Haney versus Lomachenko will cost $59.99 for ESPN+ subscribers. Don’t want to spend that money on the PPV? KRON4 compiled a list of establishments in the Bay Area showing the 135-pound championship fight.
San Francisco
- The Abbey Tavern
- 4100 Geary Blvd.
- Danny Coyles
- 668 Haight St.
Oakland
- The Athletic Club
- 59 Grand Ave.
Other Bay Area Cities
- Rickey’s Sports Lounge (San Leandro)
- 15028 Hesperian Blvd.
- Straw Hat Pizza (Hayward)
- 165 Industrial Pkwy
- Dave & Buster’s (Daly City)
- 130 Serramonte Center
- Dave & Buster’s (Concord)
- 2075 Diamond Blvd.
- Dave & Buster’s (Fairfield)
- 1420 Travis Blvd.
- Dave & Buster’s (Milpitas)
- 940 Great Mall Drive
Note: Some of these establishments require a cover charge at the door. Click the link for the aforementioned bars to see more details.