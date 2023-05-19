(KRON) — Undisputed lightweight champion and Bay Area native Devin Haney is set to defend all four of his titles Saturday night in Las Vegas against Ukrainian two-time gold medalist Vasiliy Lomachenko. Haney, who was born in San Francisco and grew up in Oakland, is the youngest (24) male undisputed champion in boxing’s four-belt era.

The fight will be televised as the main event on an ESPN+ pay-per-view. Haney and Lomachenko’s fight is set to begin around 8 p.m. PT, although that time could change depending on how long the undercard fights take.

Haney versus Lomachenko will cost $59.99 for ESPN+ subscribers. Don’t want to spend that money on the PPV? KRON4 compiled a list of establishments in the Bay Area showing the 135-pound championship fight.

San Francisco

The Abbey Tavern 4100 Geary Blvd.

Danny Coyles 668 Haight St.



Oakland

The Athletic Club 59 Grand Ave.



Other Bay Area Cities

Note: Some of these establishments require a cover charge at the door. Click the link for the aforementioned bars to see more details.