(KRON) — Boxing star Ryan Garcia returns to the ring Saturday night after suffering his first career loss against Gervonta “Tank” Davis in an April super fight. Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) will face Oscar Duarte inside the Toyota Center in Houston.

The fight will be shown on subscription-based streaming service DAZN. If you don’t have a DAZN subscription, these Bay Area bars are showing the full fight card, which will start at 5 p.m.

The Garcia-Duarte main event is expected to be around 8 p.m.

Despite never having won a world title, the 25-year-old Victorville, Calif. native is one of the biggest stars in the sport. Garcia boasts 10.3 million Instagram followers and another 5.7 million on TikTok.

One week later on Dec. 9, Bay Area native Devin Haney will fight at Chase Center in San Francisco for the WBC super lightweight title against champion Regis Prograis. The first title fight in the city has been well-received by locals as event promoters say they expect the venue to sell out.