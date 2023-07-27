(KRON) — In a bout that has been marinating for years, pound-for-pound stars Errol Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford will finally fight on July 29 in Las Vegas. The first-ever undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era will be crowned Saturday night.
With a pay-per-view price of $84.99, people looking to watch this fight might want to head to a bar instead. KRON4 compiled a list of Bay Area spots showing the bout. Click the venue for more information about the watch party as some will have a cover charge.
San Francisco
Oakland/East Bay
- The Athletic Club
- Mimosa 2
- Smokin’ Woods BBQ
- Tease Southern Kitchen
- Hidden Spot (Emeryville)
- Rickey’s Sports Lounge (San Leandro)
- Dave & Buster’s (Concord)
- Straw Hat Pizza (Hayward)
- Chaplin’s Sports Bistro (Union City)
South Bay
- The Brit (San Jose)
- Fuego Sports Bar and Club (Sunnyvale)*
- Dave & Buster’s (Milpitas)
Other Bay Area Cities
- O’Sullivan’s Sports Bar (Newark)
- Graton Casino (Rohnert Park)*
- Dave & Buster’s (Daly City)
- Dave & Buster’s (Fairfield)
Find A Bar Near You
Click here and type in your zip code to find a bar near you that’s showing the pay-per-view fight. If you want to watch the fight in the comfort of your own home, you can purchase the fight via Showtime PPV.
*The venue will also show the UFC 291 pay-per-view event.