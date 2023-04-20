(KRON) — In a clash of undefeated young stars, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan Garcia’s fight this Saturday is one of the biggest events boxing has to offer. Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) and Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) will garner millions of eyes as the two will square off on April 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

With a hefty pay-per-view price of $84.99, people looking to watch this fight might want to head to a bar instead. KRON4 compiled a list of Bay Area bars showing the sport’s biggest fight of the year.

San Francisco

Oakland

The Athletic Club*

Hometown Heroes (Emeryville)**

San Jose

Other Bay Area Cities

Some venues will have a cover charge; some will not. Click the event link for details.

If you want to watch the fight at home, which you can either watch on Showtime PPV or DAZN PPV.

Davis, 28, is coming off a TKO victory over Hector Luis Garcia (no relation to Ryan) in January. Garcia, 24, is coming off a sixth-round knockout win over Javier Fortuna last July.

Find A Bar Near You

Use the links below and type in your zip code to find a bar near you that’s showing the pay-per-view fight.

Joe Hands Promotions

G&G Closed-Circuit Events

*The Athletic Club’s location in San Francisco will NOT be showing the fight. Only the Oakland location will.

**Hometown Heroes tells KRON4 there will be a $20 cover charge and no reservations.

***Both locations 99 South First Street and 1535 Meridan Avenue will show the fight.

****DB Steakhouse will be showing the fight, and there will be no cover charge, the business told KRON4 on Wednesday.