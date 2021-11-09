Longtime 49ers RB Frank Gore set to fight former NBA All-Star Deron Williams

LEFT: ATLANTA – NOVEMBER 12: Deron Williams #8 of the Utah Jazz against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on November 12, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) RIGHT: ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 07: Running back Frank Gore #21 of the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 7, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 28-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — NFL free agent running back Frank Gore last played for the New York Jets in 2020.

Although the 38-year-old has not officially retired from the NFL, his comeback will likely have to wait until next year.

Gore will make his professional boxing debut against former NBA All-Star Deron Williams on Dec. 18 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., according to a press release posted on NFL Network reporter Ian Rapaport’s Twitter.

“I’m excited to be fighting on this card and can’t wait to show the world what I’ve been working on,” Gore said in a statement on NFL.com. “Boxing has me excited, and on December 18 expect fireworks!”

Gore and Williams will be on the undercard of a Showtime pay-per-view main event between YouTuber Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The fight between Gore and Williams will be a four-round heavyweight bout contracted at a 215-pound weight limit, according to the release.

Gore is listed at 5-foot-9 and Williams is listed at 6-foot-3.

Gore ranks third in NFL history with 16,000 career rushing yards to go along with five Pro-Bowl selections.

Williams, a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist with Team USA, played 12 years in the NBA from 2005 to 2017 — making three All-Star teams and two All-NBA teams along the way.