Looks like The Washington Football Team has chosen new name

WASHINGTON (KRON) – It looks like the Washington Football Team has chosen a name for the next season – The Washington Football Team.
“There’s a pretty good chance we will be the Washington Football Team next season,” team president Jason Wright told WJLA Tuesday.
Back in July, owner Dan Snyder dropped the name amid pressure from sponsors and after decades of criticism from Native American advocacy groups. The franchise that began in Boston in 1932 had the name Redskins since 1933.
“I think next year is fast because of how the brand has to come together through uniforms, through approval processes through the league,” Wright told WJLA.
