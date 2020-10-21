Looks like The Washington Football Team has chosen new name

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2009 file photo, the Washington Redskins logo is shown on the field before the start of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Landover, Md. The Washington Redskins are undergoing what the team calls a “thorough review” of the nickname. In a statement released Friday, July 3, 2020, the team says it has been talking to the NFL for weeks about the subject. Owner Dan Snyder says the process will include input from alumni, sponsors, the league, community and members of the organization. FedEx on Thursday called for the team to change its name, and Nike appeared to remove all Redskins gear from its online store. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

WASHINGTON (KRON) – It looks like the Washington Football Team has chosen a name for the next season – The Washington Football Team.

“There’s a pretty good chance we will be the Washington Football Team next season,” team president Jason Wright told WJLA Tuesday.

Back in July, owner Dan Snyder dropped the name amid pressure from sponsors and after decades of criticism from Native American advocacy groups. The franchise that began in Boston in 1932 had the name Redskins since 1933.

“I think next year is fast because of how the brand has to come together through uniforms, through approval processes through the league,” Wright told WJLA.

