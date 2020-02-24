Madison Bumgarner admits to roping under alias

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It isn’t his first rodeo and it probably won’t be his last!

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Madison Bumgarner may be good at baseball, but up until the weekend he was secretly enjoying another hobby without all the spotlight.

In an interview with The Athletic, Bumgarner revealed he had been competing in rodeos under the alias “Mason Saunders” in an attempt at roping without any attention.

According to The Athletic, the alias is a combination of his wife’s maiden name and “Mason is short for “Madison,” which Bumgarner said is what his wife calls him in public “to keep people from recognizing him.”

Just three months ago, Bumgarner won upwards of $26,000 in a team-roping rode competition in Arizona.

Two photos of the big win were posted on Rancho Rio’s Facebook page, showing Bumgarner on horseback and the other showing him after he earned his winnings.

In an interview with MLB.com in 2016, Bumgarner, who grew up in rural North Carolina, said he learned roping from his future father-in-law when he was around 15 or 16.

The Athletic asked the Diamondbacks if it was permitted for Bumgarner to rope while under contract, and general manager Mike Hazen told the Athletic that he would not get into specific contract language.

